Sawtooth to begin selling fuelwood permits Friday

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sawtooth announced on Thursday they will begin selling fuelwood permits on Friday for the Sawtooth National Forest.

The permits will be for all Ranger Districts on the Sawtooth National Forest, and will cost $6.25 per cord with a four-cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum per household.

Due to COVID-19, their offices remain closed to the public, however, they are still serving buyers virtually. Buyers can arrange for cords to be picked up by curb side at the Ketchum Ranger Station, Sawtooth National Recreation Area office and Stanley Ranger Station.

The 2022 fuelwood season runs now until Nov. 30, 2022. Several vendors are also selling fuelwood open daily. That list is as follows:

Sawtooth National Forest Vendors:

Cal Ranch, Burley 208-678-7610

Rock Creek General Store, Hansen 208-423-5659

Hansen Quick Stop & Go, Hansen 208-423-9900

Camas Creek Country Store, Fairfield 208-764-2211

Sawtooth Wood Products, Bellevue 208-788-4705

Lower Stanley Country Store 208-774-3566

Sawtooth NF Ranger District Offices:

Minidoka RD 208-678-0430

Ketchum RD 208-622-0090

Fairfield RD 208-764-3202

Sawtooth National Recreation Area 208-727-5000

Stanley RD 208-774-3000

Sawtooth Supervisor’s Office 208-423-7500

