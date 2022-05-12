Advertisement

Sawtooth to begin selling fuelwood permits Friday

(Source: U.S. Forest Service)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Sawtooth announced on Thursday they will begin selling fuelwood permits on Friday for the Sawtooth National Forest.

The permits will be for all Ranger Districts on the Sawtooth National Forest, and will cost $6.25 per cord with a four-cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum per household.

Due to COVID-19, their offices remain closed to the public, however, they are still serving buyers virtually. Buyers can arrange for cords to be picked up by curb side at the Ketchum Ranger Station, Sawtooth National Recreation Area office and Stanley Ranger Station.

The 2022 fuelwood season runs now until Nov. 30, 2022. Several vendors are also selling fuelwood open daily. That list is as follows:

  • Sawtooth National Forest Vendors:
  • Cal Ranch, Burley 208-678-7610
  • Rock Creek General Store, Hansen 208-423-5659
  • Hansen Quick Stop & Go, Hansen 208-423-9900
  • Camas Creek Country Store, Fairfield 208-764-2211
  • Sawtooth Wood Products, Bellevue 208-788-4705
  • Lower Stanley Country Store 208-774-3566
  • Sawtooth NF Ranger District Offices:
  • Minidoka RD 208-678-0430
  • Ketchum RD 208-622-0090
  • Fairfield RD 208-764-3202
  • Sawtooth National Recreation Area 208-727-5000
  • Stanley RD 208-774-3000
  • Sawtooth Supervisor’s Office 208-423-7500

