Advertisement

Twin Falls Sheriffs reminds drivers not to go around barricades after trailer crash

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is reminding people not drive around barriers
The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office is reminding people not drive around barriers(The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office's Facebook page)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers not to drive around road closure barricades after one driver got stuck after going around it.

The Sheriffs cited the driver of the trailer for failing to stop, a misdemeanor in Idaho.

They also remind drivers anyone who bypasses the road signs shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, receive a fine of not more than $300, or be sentenced to the county jail for not more than six months.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
MGN/Pixabay
2 Pocatello, Idaho, officers injured in shooting
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Rents in Twin Falls continue to go up
Rent for two bedroom apartments in Twin Falls up 37%

Latest News

Chobani is one of many companies to have similar announcements
Planned Parenthood applauds Chobani for giving transportation to women wanting abortions
Snowpack conditions in Idaho
New map suggests drought has worsened in some areas of southern Idaho
Prescott is a second-generation rancher
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Prescott Land and Livestock
Drivers want better tech, but aren’t ready for self-driving cars