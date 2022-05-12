Twin Falls Sheriffs reminds drivers not to go around barricades after trailer crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is reminding drivers not to drive around road closure barricades after one driver got stuck after going around it.

The Sheriffs cited the driver of the trailer for failing to stop, a misdemeanor in Idaho.

They also remind drivers anyone who bypasses the road signs shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, receive a fine of not more than $300, or be sentenced to the county jail for not more than six months.

