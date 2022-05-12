U.S. Forest Service warns public to be safe on recently opened Idaho roads

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Forest Service is urging people to be cautious on recently reopened roads and trails on the Sawtooth National Forest.

Seasonal closures were lifted for these trails on May 1, but recent snow and past winter conditions may still create hazards along these roads.

The Forest Service urges anyone traveling these roads to turn around if they encounter snow or wet conditions for safety reasons, as well as to prevent road damage.

Many roads on the Sawtooth NRA still have snow on them and are impassable. According to the U.S. Forest Service, those roads include Prairie Creek, Iron Creek, Pettit Lake, Fourth of July Creek, Decker Flats and roads on the Ketchum RD such as Trail Creek Road.

They urge any motorist to check the Sawtooth National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map before traveling in these areas.

