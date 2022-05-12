Advertisement

U.S. Forest Service warns public to be safe on recently opened Idaho roads

They urge any motorist to check the Sawtooth National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map before traveling in these areas
The Sawtooth National Forest
The Sawtooth National Forest
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The U.S. Forest Service is urging people to be cautious on recently reopened roads and trails on the Sawtooth National Forest.

Seasonal closures were lifted for these trails on May 1, but recent snow and past winter conditions may still create hazards along these roads.

The Forest Service urges anyone traveling these roads to turn around if they encounter snow or wet conditions for safety reasons, as well as to prevent road damage.

Many roads on the Sawtooth NRA still have snow on them and are impassable. According to the U.S. Forest Service, those roads include Prairie Creek, Iron Creek, Pettit Lake, Fourth of July Creek, Decker Flats and roads on the Ketchum RD such as Trail Creek Road.

They urge any motorist to check the Sawtooth National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map before traveling in these areas.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
MGN/Pixabay
2 Pocatello, Idaho, officers injured in shooting
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Rents in Twin Falls continue to go up
Rent for two bedroom apartments in Twin Falls up 37%

Latest News

The Hagerman Fire Protection District has struggled to find firefighters
Worker shortage begins to impact local rural fire districts
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
On this Red Day, Keller Williams employees urged mental health awareness
Area business shows out for ‘Red Day’
Thursday evening's online weather update {5/12/2022}