52 weeks of preparedness: How to prepare for a blackout

(Source: MGN)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s important to be prepared in case your electricity goes out, especially in an emergency.

EMA officials say that having the right supplies is key to making sure you’re staying safe and informed.

They also say it’s important you understand how to use the supplies such as backup generators and other things that run on gas to be sure you’re staying safe during a tough situation.

“We talk about flashlights of course for a light, and we talk about having extra batteries and those kind of things,” said Jackie Frey with the Twin Falls EMA. “There’s so many products on the market that you can get.”

Having supplies to keep you warm is also key in keeping you safe in cases of power going out, especially during winter.

