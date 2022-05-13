Advertisement

Cruisin' 4 Veterans returns Saturday

Last year, they say they raised about $2,000
Cruisin' 4 Our Veterans is on Saturday at the Gooding County Fairgrounds.
Cruisin' 4 Our Veterans is on Saturday at the Gooding County Fairgrounds.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An annual Magic Valley staple honoring veterans is back Saturday.

Cruisin’ 4 our Veterans is a poker run held at the Gooding County Fairgrounds. all vehicles and motorcycles are welcome.

The event, which includes a flag ceremony and honoring a local veteran, is a fundraiser for Magic Valley veteran groups.

Organizers of this event said they are grateful for the support they have received from businesses from several cities including Twin Falls, Buhl and Bliss. Above all else, they said they hope this event shows local veterans they are appreciated.

“Our veterans do not get near enough the recognition that they deserve for our freedom,” said Lori Robb with Cruisin 4 our Veterans. “They’ve given so much for our freedom. It’s very important that we all together as the United States come together and honor them.”

They said they raised about $2,000 last year, which they are hoping to exceed this time around. Registration at the Gooding County Fairgrounds is Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

