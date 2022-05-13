Advertisement

CSI Baseball stuns CSN in Region 18 Tournament

The Golden Eagles defeated the Saints in the 6th inning, on a walk-off three-run blast to...
The Golden Eagles defeated the Saints in the 6th inning, on a walk-off three-run blast to run-rule the visitors.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:43 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Baseball team plated three runs across the top of 10th inning and held off the College of Southern Nevada’s rally, winning 8-6 in the Region 18 Tournament.

Mason Olson pitched the first 6.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Baughn, Stone Cushing, Josh Trentadue and Caden Christensen came in for relief. Trentadue earned the win, and Christensen got the save.

Tate Gambill was 2/5 with 2 RBI, Greyson Shafer was 1/5 with 3 RBI, Magnum Hofstetter had 2 RBI and Andrew Astin was also 2/5.

The Bruins have advanced to the undefeated game against Salt Lake CC on Friday at noon. The winner will play for Saturday’s championship, the loser will play in a consolation game at seven.

Video courtesy: Scenic West Athletic Network

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after police...
Mom finds boyfriend in bed with 7-year-old daughter, hits him with car when he ran, police say
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
MGN/Pixabay
2 Pocatello, Idaho, officers injured in shooting

Latest News

After beating Southern Nevada, the Golden Eagles will get rival Salt Lake Thursday
CSI softball uses big fourth inning to get win in first Region 18 tournament game
After beating Southern Nevada, the Golden Eagles will get rival Salt Lake Thursday
CSI softball uses big fourth inning to get win in first Region 18 tournament game
Kimberly senior Jaxon Bair is in the driver's seat for pole vault.
Bair wins district pole vault
Kimberly's Jaxon Bair has high aspirations of becoming the state champion at next week's 3A...
Bair wins 3A district pole vault; high school round-up