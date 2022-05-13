CSI Baseball stuns CSN in Region 18 Tournament

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho Baseball team plated three runs across the top of 10th inning and held off the College of Southern Nevada’s rally, winning 8-6 in the Region 18 Tournament.

Mason Olson pitched the first 6.1 innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts. Andrew Baughn, Stone Cushing, Josh Trentadue and Caden Christensen came in for relief. Trentadue earned the win, and Christensen got the save.

Tate Gambill was 2/5 with 2 RBI, Greyson Shafer was 1/5 with 3 RBI, Magnum Hofstetter had 2 RBI and Andrew Astin was also 2/5.

The Bruins have advanced to the undefeated game against Salt Lake CC on Friday at noon. The winner will play for Saturday’s championship, the loser will play in a consolation game at seven.

Video courtesy: Scenic West Athletic Network

