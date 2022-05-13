CSI Softball wins on walk-off home run against Salt Lake

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Emotions always run high when the College of Southern Idaho plays Salt Lake.

The Bruins tested CSI ace and Region 18 Pitcher of the Year, Brooke Merrill, early. The Golden Eagles found themselves down 0-1 in the third, when both Caitlin Turner and Olivia Taylor reached on errors to set up a two-RBI hit by Kylie Baumert, taking the 2-1 lead, all with two outs.

Salt Lake tied the game on a home run in the sixth, before an RBI single plated the go-ahead run in the seventh. They also saw one of their hitters get ejected and become ineligible for Friday’s competition, after sliding into Maizie Clark at second base, knocking her down. Merrill left the game, Jessica Touchard came in and got the final out.

Bottom of the 7th, with one out and down 3-2, Clark singled to center. Turner laid down a bunt single and Taylor walked. Baumert added her third RBI of the game when Salt Lake tried to get the out at home and everyone was safe.

The game went to the 8th. Touchard pitched again, stranding a runner on base.

Bottom of the 8th, Gracie Tentinger hit a walk-off home run to win the game, 4-3.

Touchard earned the win, going the final 1.1 innings and giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout. Merrill threw the first 6.2 innings, giving up two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.