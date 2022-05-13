Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance

DECLO, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Best friends Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike are about to graduate from Declo High School, but the way life looks now is much different than when they walked in four years ago.

“I was planning to have a senior soccer season and be able to play all the sports I wanted to and do everything with everyone else,” said Kennedy Littledike. “And I mean I still can, but it’s different, it looks different.”

“It’s just been really hard,” said Emma Lyda. “I’ve always gone to school with my brother, and these past couple years I haven’t, and not having someone with me has been really hard on me.”

Two years ago, Emma’s brother committed suicide. About one year ago, Kennedy was in a terrifying car accident that caused her leg to need to be amputated. But it’s how they have handled their trauma that has caused them to be inspirations to people of all ages.

Kennedy has gained a large social media following on TikTok and Instagram, sharing her story of learning how to walk again, and the invisible struggles that she faces everyday.

“It’s not always awesome and it’s hard, so to have people come and relate to me and be able to help them and say that they’ve been able to get through their trial because of mine, (it) makes me happy that I could be that person for someone,” said Littledike.

For Emma, not only has she started a scholarship based on the initiative that what you say matters, but she also has shared her story to the governor, to the legislature and to other school districts. She says it’s hard, but she knows it has to be done.

“My whole purpose is like, if I can help one more person, and stop one person from,” said Lyda.

They say just because high school is almost over, they won’t stop sharing their story and encouraging others to reach out if they need help.

“The hardest thing in my life could be my brother passing away, the hardest thing in Kennedy’s life could be losing her life, this traumatic car accident, and the kid sitting next to me, the hardest thing in his life could be failing his math test, but just because the significance is so different, doesn’t minimize their feelings,” said Lyda.

