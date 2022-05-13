Advertisement

Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.(aerogondo from Getty Images via Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A school in Pennsylvania has issued an apology to parents after accidentally selling fake roses with thong underwear for Mother’s Day, according to WTRF.

At least one mom who was given the rose from her child posted a video about the gift on Facebook, saying, “Here’s the flower St. Anselm Catholic School gave out to grade schoolers for Mother’s Day.”

As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.

You can hear laughter as the woman recording the unveiling said, “Thank you, St. Anselms!”

Several news outlets report the school sent an email to parents explaining the mishap.

“It has come to our attention that the roses sold at our Mother’s Day plant sale were not the single faux flower originally intended,” the apparent email read. “Instead, the item was a Valentine’s gift intended for adults.”

The school told several media outlets it is investigating what happened and will take steps to ensure a similar situation doesn’t happen in the future.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Reed's Dairy will open a new location in Twin Falls
Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls
Federal interest rates are set to increase in hopes of combatting inflation.
What the rise in interest rates could mean for the housing market

Latest News

Angler Lester Roberts has set a state record and pending world record by catching a nearly...
Record-setting catch: Fisherman hooks nearly 2-pound sunfish
The Tulsa Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Charles Maurice Colbert, who...
Man shoots, kills woman when she tries to serve him child custody papers, police say
FILE - RaDonda Vaught, a former Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse charged with in the...
Ex-nurse sentenced to probation in patient medication death
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a fundraiser for Carolina Pregnancy Center on...
Pence to rally with Kemp in Georgia in break with Trump
A baby giraffe, born with a disorder that caused her legs to bend the wrong way, was saved by...
Baby giraffe born with disorder fitted with special leg braces