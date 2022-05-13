Fit and Well Idaho: Bike to Work Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Next week is National Bike to Work Week all across the country. Here in the Magic Valley, St. Luke’s is encouraging people to take part.

From May 16 through May 20, people all across the state are encouraged to put down those car keys and instead bike to work.

At St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley, employees who will bike to work will be helping to raise money for the St. Luke’s foundation.

Employees who bike to work next week will pay $30, going directly to the Children’s Community Health Fund as well as the Food and Nutrition Services Education Fund.

One employee shares what they do with the money raised.

“We were able to partner with Bickel Elementary and run a bike safety coloring contest,” said Trina Lewis, Director of Food and Nutrition Services. “And we were able to get some bikes for the children at that school, and we were also able to get every student there a helmet. We were also able to get the paramedics involved in teaching them some biking education.”

You do not have to be an employee of St. Luke’s to participate in Bike to Work Week. The theme this year is bike more, drive less, give back.

