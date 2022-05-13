Advertisement

Furry Friday: Aramis

Furry Friday: Aramis
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Aramis, a 10-month-old husky lab mix.

Aramis is one of three of his siblings named after the three musketeers, all around 10 months old.

While Aramis may be tiny now, as a husky lab mix, he will grow up to be a rather large and rambunctious dog, so he will need an active family.

He will also need a large yard to run and play around in, and failing that, he will need regular walks. As a puppy, he will also need to be potty trained as well.

If you would like to adopt Aramis, you can visit him at the Twin Falls animal shelter or call the shelter at 208-736-2299.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Reed's Dairy will open a new location in Twin Falls
Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls
Federal interest rates are set to increase in hopes of combatting inflation.
What the rise in interest rates could mean for the housing market

Latest News

Furry Friday: Aramis
Furry Friday: Aramis
August is a senior pitbull-cross
Furry Friday: August
Furry Friday: August
Furry Friday: August
On this Furry Friday, KMVT's Layne Rabe was visited by Ritz
Furry Friday: Ritz