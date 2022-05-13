Furry Friday: Aramis

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On this Furry Friday, KMVT’s Layne Rabe was visited by Aramis, a 10-month-old husky lab mix.

Aramis is one of three of his siblings named after the three musketeers, all around 10 months old.

While Aramis may be tiny now, as a husky lab mix, he will grow up to be a rather large and rambunctious dog, so he will need an active family.

He will also need a large yard to run and play around in, and failing that, he will need regular walks. As a puppy, he will also need to be potty trained as well.

If you would like to adopt Aramis, you can visit him at the Twin Falls animal shelter or call the shelter at 208-736-2299.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.