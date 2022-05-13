Governor Little awards grants to 3 Magic Valley cities

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho governor Brad Little has announced grant money to three cities in the Magic Valley to support community development.

Little handed out 18 grants in total to various cities around Idaho. In our area, the cities of Hagerman, Shoshone, and Oakley will all receive grants, as well as the city of Glenns Ferry.

Those allocations are as follows:

Oakley: $100,000 for a new well and well house

Shoshone: $500,000 for water tank and distribution systems

Hagerman: $225,000 for structural and roof upgrades to the Hagerman Valley Senior Center

Glenns Ferry: $150,000 for roof and HVAC system upgrades to the Three Island Senior Center

“The awarded projects will assist Idaho communities in improving their infrastructure, attracting new businesses, and better serving their citizens,” Idaho Commerce Director Tom Kealey said. “These projects will bring growth and development across the state. The Idaho Commerce team is grateful to partner with these communities and support these meaningful projects.”

