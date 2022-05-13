Idaho launches new education toolkit for parents

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra launched an education toolkit for parents across the state.

Parents can access resources on early learning programs, science and math activities, and support for students with disabilities. You can access that portal here.

Those with children ending their K-12 careers can find information on dual credit programs, scholarships and financial aid, technical education programs, and a dedicated college savings program for families in the Gem State.

“Meeting with parent groups this winter, and in individual conversations with moms and dads, I keep hearing that parents want to be more engaged with their child’s education, but they need help with ideas and resources from child care to advanced opportunities,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “As an educator, that’s music to my ears because parent involvement is key to effective education and student success.”

The site also has a space for parents to get involved with their local school and volunteer among other activities. It will be updated with additional resources once they become available.

