Idaho Republican Party sues Bonneville County Republicans

The lawsuit was filed in Idaho state court Thursday
The lawsuit was filed in Idaho state court Thursday
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:14 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho GOP and its chairman Tom Luna announced Thursday evening they will be suing the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee, as well as members of its Executive committee over alleged violation of election laws.

The complaint was filed in Idaho state court and alleges the BCRCC unlawfully distributed a flyer to Idaho voters violating election laws and states they had the official endorsement of the Idaho Republican Party.

The Idaho GOP’s suit seeks an injunction against the BCRCC to prevent them from distributing similar materials.

In a statement, Luna said:

“Today, as Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party, I filed a lawsuit asking the court to stop the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee from engaging in misleading campaign activities that, among other things, are in violation of election laws. The consequences of the BCRCC action not only put the BCRCC at legal risk but also the Idaho Republican Party. One of my responsibilities as Chairman of the Idaho Republican Party is to defend the party and its brand, and I intend to do just that. Either the Republican Party is the party of law and order or we’re not.”

