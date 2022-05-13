Advertisement

Jerome County home declared total loss after Thursday morning fire

The home belongs to the fire department’s chief deputy
The fire broke out around 12:30 Thursday morning
The fire broke out around 12:30 Thursday morning
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:05 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A home in Jerome County is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning, according to fire officials.

The fire, which occurred at a residence near Golf Course Road in southern Jerome County, started around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

The blaze began in the camper, moving to a vehicle and then the home.

Nobody was hurt in the incident, but the home is a total loss, according to the Jerome Rural Fire Department. The home belongs to the fire department’s chief deputy.

