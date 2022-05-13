Jerome holds off Mountain Home to claim Great Basin Seven softball title

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Things got interesting in the bottom of the seventh, but Jada Bos got the final strikeout with the winning run on first base to give Jerome a conference championship.

Great Basin 7 championship game

Jerome 8, Mountain Home 7

Jerome was seeded fourth coming into the conference tournament. En route to the title, they went on the road to beat top seed Twin Falls last Saturday and then two seed Mountain Home for the title Thursday.

Jerome will head to the state tournament next week in Post Falls.

Twin Falls will host Mountain Home Friday at 5:00 p.m. for second place in the Great Basin and the final conference spot to the state tournament.

