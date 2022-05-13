Advertisement

‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages

Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month. (Source: Oreo.com)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pride Month doesn’t start until June, but it’s never too early to stock up on snacks.

Oreo is planning on customers doing just that as it is creating official pride cookie packs.

The cookie maker reports that the limited-edition packages have a brightly-colored message of love and support for the LGBTQ+ community. There’s also a blank space for a personalized message.

And the pride theme continues inside the wrapper, with the word “Proud” stamped on each Oreo.

PFLAG, the first and largest gay rights organization, has also joined the awareness campaign for the limited-edition pride cookies, according to Oreo representatives.

The pride packs can be ordered from Oreo’s website or purchased at retailers starting on May 18.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Reed's Dairy will open a new location in Twin Falls
Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls
Federal interest rates are set to increase in hopes of combatting inflation.
What the rise in interest rates could mean for the housing market

Latest News

For at least two weeks, hundreds of thousands of drivers have passed by Las Vegas club Little...
Sign outside Las Vegas club: ‘Now auditioning Ukrainian strippers’
The fire broke out around 12:30 Thursday morning
Jerome County home declared total loss after Thursday morning fire
FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Construction will start on Sun Valley Road next week
Sun Valley prepares for road construction next week