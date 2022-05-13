Advertisement

Risch, Crapo applaud expansion of potato exports to Mexico

Previously, legal issues prevented the widespread exportation of potatoes throughout Mexico
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:15 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the first time in over 25 years, the U.S. is now exporting potatoes to Mexico beyond their previously limited border zone.

The U.S. potato industry estimates a $190 million export value increase for potatoes in Mexico thanks to this expanded market potential.

Previously, legal issues prevented the widespread exportation of potatoes throughout Mexico, but the Mexican Supreme Court ruled unanimously last year that U.S. fresh potatoes could legally be imported.

Idaho Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo have applauded this development which includes an initial shipment of fresh Idaho potatoes having been cleared to enter Mexico.

“Addressing this decades-long dispute is a significant step forward in improving and strengthening our trade relationship with Mexico,” said Crapo. “While this is a positive development, we must continue to monitor Mexico’s compliance with USMCA to ensure every aspect is fully enforced and the agreement lives up to its full potential.”

Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. potatoes. The National Potato Council estimates the full market potential for fresh potatoes could reach $250 million per year.

