Rocky Mountain Power announces grants to address food insecurity in Idaho

A total of $466,185 in new funding to directly support various Idaho entities
The Idaho Foodbank is one Gem State organization that will receive funding
The Idaho Foodbank is one Gem State organization that will receive funding
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MALAD, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Rocky Mountain Power has announced a series of grants to help provide food security in the state of Idaho.

Along with eight other grants to various Idaho entities not in the Magic Valley, the company will donate to Giving Cupboard and the Idaho Foodbank.

A total of $466,185 in new funding to directly support various Idaho entities was announced by the company on Friday.

They say their donation to Giving Cupboard will provide fruits and vegetables to seniors, people who are disabled, veterans, and any other Idahoan reliant on food programs.

Their donation to the Idaho Foodbank will go towards supporting Mobile Pantry, a program that donates a refrigerated truck full of food to mostly rural communities.

Other organizations receiving help through these grants include the Bear Lake Senior Center and Downey Elementary. The donations are part of the company’s quarterly grant giving, one of four grant cycles offered by the company year after year.

“We’re proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together,” said Tim Solomon, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager, Idaho. “These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we’re honored to support their work.”

