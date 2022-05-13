Advertisement

Sun Valley prepares for road construction next week

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city of Sun Valley is preparing for construction along Sun Valley Road early next week.

As KMVT has previously reported, construction on the road will cost $1.5 million more than the previously budgeted amount.

The project itself will involve two phases. The first phase will involve pedestrian improvements to improve accessible access for pedestrians. Phase Two will involve road reconstruction.

To learn more about the project, click here.

Road construction in the city of Sun Valley will begin at Festival Meadow and end near the Gun Club entrance. Other work will include drainage improvements, and pulverizing the old asphalt among other improvements.

That section is expected to be completed by mid-June. One lane of travel will be open at all times, with both lanes being reopened at night.

