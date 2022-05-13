Twin Falls Baseball wins seventh consecutive district championship

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tim Stadelmeir’s crew knows how to win; after all, Twin Falls (16-10) won its seventh straight district baseball championship dating back to 2015.

The Bruins’ held off Minico, 3-1, thanks to the pitching of Nolan Hardesty, who threw a complete game, striking out 11 and surrendering just one run on three hits.

“It’s amazing, I couldn’t have done it without them, I try to to do what I do at the mound, but it’s those 7, 8, people behind me that get the job done,” Hardesty said.

Hardesty also went 2-3 at the plate. Senior Jace Mahlke was 2-3 with a double, while Wyatt Solosabal also went 2-3 with a double.

Dax Sayer went 5.2 innings for the Spartans, striking out five, Traver Miller pitched .1 inning in relief.

The Spartans (12-11) still have a shot at a state berth, when they host Jerome (12-11) on Friday at 5 p.m. for second place.

The 4A state baseball tournament will be held at Bishop Kelly High School, May 19-21. Seeding will determined at a later date.

Jerome 3, Wood River 2: Johnny Ramsey pitched a complete game, striking out six for the Tigers in the elimination game of the Great Basin District Tournament. Eric Parris also pitched a gem for the Wolverines, striking out nine. Ramsey had two hits and 1 RBI.

Jerome 6, Canyon Ridge 5: Aiden Wallace went six innings, striking out two in the loser-out game against the Riverhawks. After the Tigers led 5-1 heading into the fifth, the Riverhawks tacked on a run and added three more to make things interesting. Cole Rosas had three hits and an RBI for Canyon Ridge in the loss.

