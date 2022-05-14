Advertisement

2A, 3A track stars shine at district meet

Declo girls, Valley boys win for 2A; Kimberly wins 3A team championships with ease
Kimberly boys and girls, plus Declo's girls and Valley's boys all won district team championships this week.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:47 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 3A boys 4X200 relay featured all four schools in the SCIC and it was a tight race throughout. Gooding on the outside had a small lead after one lap, but here comes Filer and Kimberly and Buhl not far behind, but on the final 200, substitute runner Jake Lamoreaux filled in nicely in the anchor position, helping seal the win for the Wildcats.

And Gooding edges past Kimberly to capture the second and final position to state, before the runner tumbled to the ground.

“Competition is always good with the relays between Kimberly and Gooding, I feel bad for Buhl, they dropped the baton, but our group of guys are always working, we’re missing our fastest guy, he’ll be at state with us hopefully,” Tegun Tews of Filer explained.

The 100 meter dash races followed, and a great opportunity to see some of the fastest runners in the area, in the girls race, Buhl’s Aileen Verduzco had no problem holding off the competition to win for the Indians, finishing with a time of 13.07 seconds, holding off Ella Cummins of Kimberly, who recorded a time of 13.52 seconds.

Then for the boys there’s no stopping Gatlin Bair.

The Kimberly sophomore won the 3A district race with ease, producing a time of 10.73 seconds. The next closest, fellow Bulldog, Dylan Hollist who finished with a time of 11.38 seconds.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Kimberly 130, 2. Buhl 73 3. Filer 45 4. Gooding 24

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Kimberly 135 2. Buhl 59 3. Filer 45 4. Gooding 28

The rest of the 3A results can be found here.

2A CLASSIFICATION:

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Valley 67 2. Wendell 62 3. Declo 56

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1. Declo 90 2. Valley 55 3. Wendell 39

In the 2A 100 meter dash, Wendell’s Ella Zacarias holds off Declos’ Xotchitl Ruiz and Valley’s Journey Fenton to win the race.

In the 2A 100 meter dash, Wendell’s Ella Zacarias holds off Declos’ Xotchitl Ruiz and Valley’s Journey Fenton to win the race. The Trojan junior finished with a time of 13.80 seconds, compared to the 13.99 second race ran by Fenton and Ruiz.

The Declo girls had an easier time, capturing their district championship, with a team score of 90, compared to their next closest competitor, Valley. A recap of the District IV 2A events, can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Reed's Dairy will open a new location in Twin Falls
Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls

Latest News

2A/3A district track in the books
Ella Zacarias wins 2A district title
Jerome, the four-seed, beat the top two seeds en route to a state tournament berth
Jerome holds off Mountain Home to claim Great Basin Seven softball title
Jerome, the four-seed, beat the top two seeds en route to a state tournament berth
Jerome holds off Mountain Home to claim Great Basin Seven softball title