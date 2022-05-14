2A, 3A track stars shine at district meet

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The 3A boys 4X200 relay featured all four schools in the SCIC and it was a tight race throughout. Gooding on the outside had a small lead after one lap, but here comes Filer and Kimberly and Buhl not far behind, but on the final 200, substitute runner Jake Lamoreaux filled in nicely in the anchor position, helping seal the win for the Wildcats.

And Gooding edges past Kimberly to capture the second and final position to state, before the runner tumbled to the ground.

“Competition is always good with the relays between Kimberly and Gooding, I feel bad for Buhl, they dropped the baton, but our group of guys are always working, we’re missing our fastest guy, he’ll be at state with us hopefully,” Tegun Tews of Filer explained.

The 100 meter dash races followed, and a great opportunity to see some of the fastest runners in the area, in the girls race, Buhl’s Aileen Verduzco had no problem holding off the competition to win for the Indians, finishing with a time of 13.07 seconds, holding off Ella Cummins of Kimberly, who recorded a time of 13.52 seconds.

Then for the boys there’s no stopping Gatlin Bair.

The Kimberly sophomore won the 3A district race with ease, producing a time of 10.73 seconds. The next closest, fellow Bulldog, Dylan Hollist who finished with a time of 11.38 seconds.

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Kimberly 130, 2. Buhl 73 3. Filer 45 4. Gooding 24

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. Kimberly 135 2. Buhl 59 3. Filer 45 4. Gooding 28

The rest of the 3A results can be found here.

2A CLASSIFICATION:

BOYS TEAM SCORES:

1. Valley 67 2. Wendell 62 3. Declo 56

GIRLS TEAM SCORES:

1. Declo 90 2. Valley 55 3. Wendell 39

In the 2A 100 meter dash, Wendell’s Ella Zacarias holds off Declos’ Xotchitl Ruiz and Valley’s Journey Fenton to win the race. The Trojan junior finished with a time of 13.80 seconds, compared to the 13.99 second race ran by Fenton and Ruiz.

The Valley Viking boys are the 2A District IV track & field champions. It came down to the final race. Great effort by everyone. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/tMh514SFUY — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) May 13, 2022

2A District IV Track

Kyle Christensen wins the long jump at 21’0.25”. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/Qf5ABTY1um — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) May 12, 2022

2A District Track

Alexia Huettig won the pole vault at 9’0” and the triple jump at 36’11.5”, setting a new school record. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/FbZdo7dKWN — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) May 12, 2022

2A Dist. IV Champs

Lexi & Kyle both won the 200m and both won 4 gold medals in the district meet.

🥇🥇🥇🥇👌🏼 #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/YWOT12G1ii — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) May 13, 2022

2A District IV Track

Taigen Roseborough wins the 400m with a time of 55.18 seconds. #BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/t0dYYNSwUA — Valley Vikings (@valleyviks) May 12, 2022

The Declo girls had an easier time, capturing their district championship, with a team score of 90, compared to their next closest competitor, Valley. A recap of the District IV 2A events, can be found here.

