Cassia County Sheriff says campaign signs are being destroyed

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Cassia County Sheriff says they have received numerous complaints of campaign signs being destroyed or stolen in the run up to Tuesday’s election.

The Sheriff’s Office says this can result in a charge of petit theft and malicious injury to property, which can result in a fine and or jail time.

Now, the department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the people in the video below.

Cassia County Sheriff Video

They’re asking anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-878-2251 or Crime Stoppers at 208-878-2900. You may remain anonymous.

