Advertisement

CSI Baseball extends season with upset of CSN

The College of Southern Idaho baseball team struck early, including a 3-run HR by Morgan Albrecht, and the Golden Eagles rolled past CSN.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:02 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team struck early, including a 3-run HR by Morgan Albrecht, and the Golden Eagles rolled past the College of Southern Nevada, 7-2, advancing to the Region 18 Championship and next week’s District Championship.

The Golden Eagles (40-16) seek to avenge Friday afternoon’s loss to the Bruins, when they fell 6-4. CSI must beat Salt Lake twice, in order to host the District Championship at CSI May 19-21. Otherwise, Salt Lake will host.

Kyler Murray earned the win for the Golden Eagles, going 4.2 innings, striking out four. Stone Cushing came in for relief, going 1.1, then Casey Anderson entered the game, giving up one earned run for an inning of work, and Mason Olson closed the deal, striking out three in two innings.

Greyson Shafer was 2/5 with 2 RBI, Tate Gambill was 2/4 with an RBI and a walk, Morgan Albrecht went 1/5 with 3 RBI.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Fire crews responded to the fire around 2:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon
Structure fire breaks out in Twin Falls Thursday afternoon
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan
Reed's Dairy will open a new location in Twin Falls
Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls

Latest News

CSI rolls past CSN
CSI pounds 11 hits in rout of Salt Lake
The College of Southern Idaho pounded three home runs, while Brooke Merrill pitched a complete...
CSI shuts out Salt Lake to win first Region 18 Championship since 2018
2A/3A district track in the books