CSI Baseball extends season with upset of CSN

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team struck early, including a 3-run HR by Morgan Albrecht, and the Golden Eagles rolled past the College of Southern Nevada, 7-2, advancing to the Region 18 Championship and next week’s District Championship.

Big win in game two to keep the season alive⚾

CSI Baseball gets a District Playoff Berth & spot in tomorrow's Regional Championship!🙌 pic.twitter.com/Z4p5e2JO18 — CSI Golden Eagles (@CSIAthletics1) May 14, 2022

The Golden Eagles (40-16) seek to avenge Friday afternoon’s loss to the Bruins, when they fell 6-4. CSI must beat Salt Lake twice, in order to host the District Championship at CSI May 19-21. Otherwise, Salt Lake will host.

Kyler Murray earned the win for the Golden Eagles, going 4.2 innings, striking out four. Stone Cushing came in for relief, going 1.1, then Casey Anderson entered the game, giving up one earned run for an inning of work, and Mason Olson closed the deal, striking out three in two innings.

Greyson Shafer was 2/5 with 2 RBI, Tate Gambill was 2/4 with an RBI and a walk, Morgan Albrecht went 1/5 with 3 RBI.

