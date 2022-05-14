CSI shuts out Salt Lake to win first Region 18 Championship since 2018

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho pounded three home runs, while Brooke Merrill pitched a complete game shutout and the Golden Eagles routed Salt Lake, 11-0, in the Region 18 Championship on Friday.

The title marks their third ever, but first since 2018, when they eventually finished 7th at the national tournament, their best finish in program history. CSI also won the Scenic West Athletic Conference this season, producing the Pitcher of the Year, Coach of the Year and eight conference honorees.

Rachael Brown hit two home runs, including a grand slam. She finished the day with 6 RBIs, a career-high.

“Their pitcher that I hit my first home run off of, she was one of my best friends in high school and it’s been a big thing with these girls, that oh, you have to play for us. I was like you know what, I’m here to play for you guys today, I’m going to go out there and hit,” Brown explained. “I was really excited to show them that I’m here to play, SLCC is just a tough group, but it was such energy to win how we did.”

In addition to the three home runs hit by the Golden Eagles, Region 18 Pitcher of the Year Brooke Merrill pitched a complete game shutout, scattering six hits. This, after pitching against SLCC on Thursday.

But Merrill who is a Utah native, was calm, cool and collected Friday afternoon. She also made the final out.

“I chose a word for today and my word was swagger, the way I pitch, just go with what I do and do it well II felt like that gave me a lot of confidence and every time I was nervous for a pitch, I said, throw a little swagger, just throw it,” Merrill said.

Saige Nielsen was named Region 18 Tournament MVP after hitting .600, with two home runs and five RBI.

The Golden Eagles, 47-11, now gear up for the NJCAA Division I National Softball Championship, May 24-28 in Yuma, Arizona.

