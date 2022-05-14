Fallen law enforcement honored by Magic Valley as part of National Police Week

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Shirley Noble lost her son, Corporal James Moulson, 21 years ago when he was killed in the line of duty.

“I still, I still miss him,” she says.

Today, the Magic Valley gathered to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice as a part of National Police Week.

“It’s nice for the remembrance, that people remember him after all these years,” says Nobel. “There are always new fun things you learn about what he did.”

Hundreds gathered at Twin Falls City Park to pay respects to fallen officers across the state.

Noble says seeing the outpouring of support in the community helps her with her grief of losing a son.

“This one has grown over the years, it used to be not too many people,” says Nobel, “but now it seems like people are coming out a little bit more and they always remember.”

Not only does the event help those who have lost loved ones, but current law enforcement officials are also invigorated by serving a community that champions their efforts.

“It means the world to me; it just means the world,” Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter says. “I’ve been in this business so long and things have changed so much through the years but what hasn’t changed is the support. The support of the people I work with, that I work for.”

Both Sheriff Carter and Noble see days like today as examples of the bond the Magic Valley and law enforcement have, something they both cherish.

“People that are here have other things they could be doing, but they come here to honor law enforcement,” says Carter.

“For me it’s just remembering what law enforcement is about,” says Nobel. “Helping out the community and giving their life for it.”

