Twin Falls softball earns spot at state with comeback win over Mountain Home
The Bruins will play conference foe Jerome in state tournament next week
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After entering the bottom of the third inning down 4-1, the Twin Falls softball team scored six unanswered runs to earn a state tournament berth in Friday’s Great Basin 7 conference second-place game.
Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 4
The Bruins will play Jerome in the first round of the state tournament next week in Post Falls.
