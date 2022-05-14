Advertisement

Twin Falls softball earns spot at state with comeback win over Mountain Home

The Bruins will play conference foe Jerome in state tournament next week
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After entering the bottom of the third inning down 4-1, the Twin Falls softball team scored six unanswered runs to earn a state tournament berth in Friday’s Great Basin 7 conference second-place game.

Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 4

The Bruins will play Jerome in the first round of the state tournament next week in Post Falls.

