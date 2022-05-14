Twin Falls softball earns spot at state with comeback win over Mountain Home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After entering the bottom of the third inning down 4-1, the Twin Falls softball team scored six unanswered runs to earn a state tournament berth in Friday’s Great Basin 7 conference second-place game.

Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 4

The Bruins will play Jerome in the first round of the state tournament next week in Post Falls.

2022 IHSAA 4A State Softball Tournament Bracket pic.twitter.com/nPe8B6qv3E — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 14, 2022

