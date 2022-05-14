Advertisement

United Way to host opportunity to improve your skills and help Habitat for Humanity

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An opportunity for women to learn some new skills and do something to help the affordable housing shortage is coming to the Magic Valley.

The event is being held Tuesday May 17 from 9:00-4:00 at Rainguard Roofing, and is for women of all ages who are looking to sharpen their life skills.

The United Way of South Central Idaho is hosting this event with different community partners, and they say they hope this becomes an annual event.

“We live in a rural community and we need to be able to do things on our own,” said Sonya Haines with the United Way. “That is what this is all about - how do we build an empowered women from the inside out?”

All of the money raised from this event will be going directly to Habitat for Humanity, who say they are so grateful to have been thought of.

“Any time that you can engage, inform, and teach more confidence and reliability on yourself as a woman,” said Linda Fleming the executive director of Habitat for Humanity. “I’m all in, so I just truly appreciate this partnership.”

For more information and to register for the event visit their website.

