Advertisement

4A area track athletes punch tickets to state

The 4A District IV meet finished up Friday
The 4A District IV meet finished up Friday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The top four placers in individual races and top two team finishers in the relays at the 4A District IV track and field meet at Canyon Ridge Friday qualified for the state meet next week.

For full results, click here.

Twin Falls topped the overall the men’s and women’s standings.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
The fire broke out around 12:30 Thursday morning
Jerome County home declared total loss after Thursday morning fire
United Way is raffling off tiny houses
United Way raffling off a tiny home to one lucky Idahoan

Latest News

Salt Lake baseball routs CSI in Region 18 championship game
Salt Lake baseball routs CSI in Region 18 championship game
Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017
Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017
The Bruins will play conference foe Jerome in state tournament next week
Twin Falls softball earns spot at state with comeback win over Mountain Home
4A area track athletes punch tickets to state
4A area track athletes punch tickets to state