Advertisement

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls

Suspect still at-large, anyone with information should contact the Twin Falls Police Department
(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls Police Department a shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Fillmore Street in Twin Falls at about 2 a.m. Sunday May, 15th.

One male was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and the suspect is still at-large.

According to Twin Falls Police, there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Twin Falls Police Department.

KMVT will provide more updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
The fire broke out around 12:30 Thursday morning
Jerome County home declared total loss after Thursday morning fire