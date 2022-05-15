Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — According to the Twin Falls Police Department a shooting occurred on the 1300 block of Fillmore Street in Twin Falls at about 2 a.m. Sunday May, 15th.

One male was injured in the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and the suspect is still at-large.

According to Twin Falls Police, there is no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Twin Falls Police Department.

KMVT will provide more updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.