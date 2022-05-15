Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017
Declo softball and Wendell baseball punch tickets to state tournament after winning play-in games
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the 3A softball state play-in game, Buhl dominated Payette to earn their first state tournament berth since 2017.
Buhl 14, Payette 1
Buhl will also host the 3A state tournament next week. They will play Weiser in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.
In a 2A softball play-in game, Declo shut out Bear Lake to earn a trip to the state tournament in Orofino next week.
Declo 5, Bear Lake 0
Baseball
Wendell’s bats came alive in a 2A play-in game against Bear Lake.
Wendell 16, Bear Lake 2.
The 2A baseball tournament starts Thursday, May 19 at Nampa Christian High School.
3A play-in game
Snake River 9, Filer 5
The Wildcats season ends a game from the state tournament.
