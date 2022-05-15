Buhl softball is headed to state tournament for first time since 2017

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the 3A softball state play-in game, Buhl dominated Payette to earn their first state tournament berth since 2017.

Buhl 14, Payette 1

Buhl will also host the 3A state tournament next week. They will play Weiser in the opening round of the double-elimination tournament.

2022 IHSAA 3A State Softball Tournament Bracket pic.twitter.com/CEkgii5g8O — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 14, 2022

In a 2A softball play-in game, Declo shut out Bear Lake to earn a trip to the state tournament in Orofino next week.

Declo 5, Bear Lake 0

2022 IHSAA 2A STATE SOFTBALL BRACKET pic.twitter.com/g7S9aST40J — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 14, 2022

Baseball

Wendell’s bats came alive in a 2A play-in game against Bear Lake.

Wendell 16, Bear Lake 2.

The 2A baseball tournament starts Thursday, May 19 at Nampa Christian High School.

3A play-in game

Snake River 9, Filer 5

The Wildcats season ends a game from the state tournament.

