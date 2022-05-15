Advertisement

Salt Lake baseball routs CSI in Region 18 championship game

The Golden Eagles season is still alive
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST JORDAN, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team ran out of gas in Saturday’s Region 18 title game. Salt Lake’s offense, however, did not.

Salt Lake 19, CSI 2

Despite the loss, CSI finishing second in the conference tournament means the Golden Eagles will be back in Utah next week for the West District tournament. Salt Lake will host the four-team tournament. Winner heads to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado starting on May 28.

