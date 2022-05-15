Salt Lake baseball routs CSI in Region 18 championship game

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team ran out of gas in Saturday’s Region 18 title game. Salt Lake’s offense, however, did not.

Salt Lake 19, CSI 2

Despite the loss, CSI finishing second in the conference tournament means the Golden Eagles will be back in Utah next week for the West District tournament. Salt Lake will host the four-team tournament. Winner heads to the JUCO World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado starting on May 28.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.