Impact of baby formula shortage felt here in Idaho

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A deal set between the FDA and Abbott Manufacturing could see baby formula production at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan location resuming in as little as two weeks.

In the meantime, parents continue to struggle to find food for their children here in Idaho.

“We have a lot of moms reaching out, (asking) ‘do you have anything when it comes to formula?,’” said Kimberly Spiers with Valley House.

Spiers tells me she has needed to turn parents away, as their formula supply has been close to, or completely out over the past few weeks.

As a stop-gap measure, some parents are turning to homemade formula to keep their children fed. However, health experts say that may lead to more significant issues down the line.

“You have to be so careful with bacteria and your child, especially any child younger than three months,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public District.

Bodily says she’s not in the business of telling parents not to feed their children, but just advising caution and seeking the proper advice.

“Pop it over to your pediatrician, say ‘is this going to give my child what they need? Is there something else I can supplement with, is there some way I can make this work?’” she said.

If you are a parent who needs formula, another option is reaching out to stores to see when they receive their shipments.

“Let them know the predicament you’re in and say, ‘I need to know the next time you have a shipment in, please let me know,’” Bodily said.

Both Spiers and Bodily also advise parents to lean on their community, ask mothers if they have leftover formula or extra breast milk, or if you are a parent that has extra milk or formula reach out and check on your fellow parents.

“It’s heavy, yeah. But we do have a great community and the community will help when asked and the Magic Valley is great, a great place to be if you need help,” Bodily said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.