Jerome woman celebrates her centennial birthday

Happy Birthday Helen!
Happy Birthday Helen!
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Jerome woman celebrated her 100th birthday Sunday and KMVT was able to celebrate with her.

Helen Humbach turned 100 years old and had all of her family in attendance. Her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren were able to celebrate with her.

The party was at her family’s 80-acre farm in Jerome, which is the home she grew up in

Helen says she is so thankful so many people came to celebrate her and said she couldn’t have had a better birthday.

When asked if she had any advice for us, she had to think about it for a minute.

“I think, you need to keep an up attitude, and take things as they come, and know that God is in charge of what will be,” said Humbach

KMVT also asked her what her favorite part of living in Idaho is, and she said... the potatoes.

Happy Birthday, Helen!

