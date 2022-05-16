Advertisement

Local courts aim to get back on track amid backlog

Twin Falls County is seeing the largest backlog, with 219 criminal and 37 civil cases
A Twin Falls woman charged with the murder of her 20 month old daughter, will now have to wait...
The pandemic caused a backlog in court cases(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the pandemic, court systems across the country dealt with setbacks delaying the judicial process for criminal and civil cases.

Now, things may just be getting back on track.

Here in Twin Falls, the Fifth Circuit Court tells KMVT they have been operating at a normal capacity without interruption since March 1 when federal COVID restrictions were relaxed.

They say the court still has a massive backlog of cases, both criminal and civil, and will be working well into 2023 to completely catch up.

Judge Eric Wildman says the process has gone smoother than expected.

“We’re actually in a better position than I actually had anticipated. We went through a long period where we couldn’t even conduct jury trials and we have been able to move things along and more cases are settling out than we had anticipated,” Wildman said.

Twin Falls County is seeing the largest backlog, with 219 criminal and 37 civil cases already scheduled throughout the rest of the year.

Wildman says as surrounding counties catch up, they are sending judges into Twin Falls to preside over delayed cases.

