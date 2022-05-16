Advertisement

Local school districts move to crack down on vaping

The principal of Jerome Middle School says they do vape checks every week
Local school districts look to crack down on vaping
Local school districts look to crack down on vaping(WPTA)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As vaping grows in popularity, some school districts are taking proactive measures to get ahead of the problem.

Jerome School District spent Monday educating much of the student body about the dangers of vaping.

A program called Steered Straight, which travels across the country, was at Jerome Intermediate and Middle schools on Monday.

The speaker for the assembly, Michael Deleon, says he is passionate about drugs and addiction because he was there himself. He spent 12 years in prison because of his struggles with drugs.

He says he hopes this really gets into the kids heads, because the problem is only getting worse across the country.

“These electronic delivery systems of nicotine now is delivering drugs, and these kids have no idea what they are putting in their body,” Deleon said. “The number one cause of death for Americans 27 years of age and below is drugs and alcohol. Prevention is our only hope, we’ve got to prevent these kids from starting, or we are never going to stop it.”

The principal of Jerome Middle School says they do vape checks every week, and he is happy to bring this resource to the students.

“It is a problem, so we are trying to take a hard look at what we can do to be proactive in tackling this problem, in educating our students, our staff and our community,” said principal Nicole Ferreira.

There is a parent assembly at 6:00 p.m. at the Jerome Middle School. All parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

https://www.facebook.com/steeredstraightprograms

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

The shortage of baby formula is hitting southern Idaho
Impact of baby formula shortage felt here in Idaho
In just over two weeks, South Carolina voters will be able to head to the polls early to cast...
‘Precinct captains’ to be on Tuesday’s ballot
Monday evening's online weather update {5/16/2022}
The pandemic caused a backlog in court cases
District courts aim to get back on track amid backlog