Local school districts move to crack down on vaping

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As vaping grows in popularity, some school districts are taking proactive measures to get ahead of the problem.

Jerome School District spent Monday educating much of the student body about the dangers of vaping.

A program called Steered Straight, which travels across the country, was at Jerome Intermediate and Middle schools on Monday.

The speaker for the assembly, Michael Deleon, says he is passionate about drugs and addiction because he was there himself. He spent 12 years in prison because of his struggles with drugs.

He says he hopes this really gets into the kids heads, because the problem is only getting worse across the country.

“These electronic delivery systems of nicotine now is delivering drugs, and these kids have no idea what they are putting in their body,” Deleon said. “The number one cause of death for Americans 27 years of age and below is drugs and alcohol. Prevention is our only hope, we’ve got to prevent these kids from starting, or we are never going to stop it.”

The principal of Jerome Middle School says they do vape checks every week, and he is happy to bring this resource to the students.

“It is a problem, so we are trying to take a hard look at what we can do to be proactive in tackling this problem, in educating our students, our staff and our community,” said principal Nicole Ferreira.

There is a parent assembly at 6:00 p.m. at the Jerome Middle School. All parents and guardians are welcome to attend.

https://www.facebook.com/steeredstraightprograms

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.