Advertisement

Man drowns after falling out of wheelchair, into pool in ‘tragic accident,’ deputies say

A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into...
A Florida man with limited mobility died after he fell out of his motorized wheelchair and into his pool, deputies said.(Boggy via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:01 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTONA, Fla. (Gray News) – A 67-year-old Florida man using a motorized wheelchair accidentally fell into his pool and drowned Sunday afternoon in what officials are calling a tragic accident.

According to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at a home in Deltona, located about 30 miles north of Orlando.

Deputies said they were called to the scene Sunday evening when the man’s wife returned home from work and found her fully-clothed husband floating face-down in their pool. The wife jumped into the pool and pulled her husband out and then called 911.

The wife told detectives she noticed the wheelchair was leaning over the edge of the pool with its right-side tires hanging over the edge, indicating that her husband fell out of his wheelchair and into the pool.

Upon investigation, deputies noticed the wheelchair was stuck on a hose that was lying on the deck, indicating that the man was trying to navigate around the hose when his wheelchair tipped, causing him to fall into the pool.

Deputies said the man was using a motorized wheelchair because he had limited mobility on his right side due to having suffered recent strokes.

The sheriff’s office said there are no signs of foul play and ruled the death a “tragic accident.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
Body of missing 7-year-old boy found in Alaska, police say
The shortage of baby formula is hitting southern Idaho
Impact of baby formula shortage felt here in Idaho
People pray outside the scene of Saturday's shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Online diary: Buffalo gunman plotted attack for months
In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
With echoes of Trump, GOP splinters over $40B for Ukraine
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
US allows more baby formula imports to fight shortage