Advertisement

‘Precinct captains’ to be on Tuesday’s ballot

In just over two weeks, South Carolina voters will be able to head to the polls early to cast...
In just over two weeks, South Carolina voters will be able to head to the polls early to cast their ballots for the June 14 primary elections.(WIS-TV)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The primary election is Tuesday, and many have heard of the candidates for governor, secretary of state, and even local legislative candidates. But, there might be one category on the ballot you are unfamiliar with.

A precinct captain is the lowest level of political officer in the United States. They represent each precinct, such as precinct 10 or 15.

All together these precinct captains make up the Twin Falls Central Republican Committee, Twin Falls Central Democratic Committee and so on.

The precinct captain takes five votes to get in office, and it will be at the end of your ballot.

“The traditional role of a precinct captain, other than to be on those committees, is to kind of organize their neighborhood, to knock on your door and say hey, election is coming up, or send you a postcard,” said Perri Gardner, an associate professor of political science at CSI.

There will be different representatives for each precinct. The precinct captain can also be appointed to office.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

The shortage of baby formula is hitting southern Idaho
Impact of baby formula shortage felt here in Idaho
Monday evening's online weather update {5/16/2022}
Local school districts look to crack down on vaping
Local school districts move to crack down on vaping
The pandemic caused a backlog in court cases
District courts aim to get back on track amid backlog