‘Precinct captains’ to be on Tuesday’s ballot

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The primary election is Tuesday, and many have heard of the candidates for governor, secretary of state, and even local legislative candidates. But, there might be one category on the ballot you are unfamiliar with.

A precinct captain is the lowest level of political officer in the United States. They represent each precinct, such as precinct 10 or 15.

All together these precinct captains make up the Twin Falls Central Republican Committee, Twin Falls Central Democratic Committee and so on.

The precinct captain takes five votes to get in office, and it will be at the end of your ballot.

“The traditional role of a precinct captain, other than to be on those committees, is to kind of organize their neighborhood, to knock on your door and say hey, election is coming up, or send you a postcard,” said Perri Gardner, an associate professor of political science at CSI.

There will be different representatives for each precinct. The precinct captain can also be appointed to office.

