Advertisement

Twin Falls preps for Tuesday elections

The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday
The Twin Falls County is required to test the ballot counting machines ahead of Tuesday's...
The Twin Falls County is required to test the ballot counting machines ahead of Tuesday's election. Photo date Aug. 26, 2019. (Source: Elizabeth Hadley/KMVT)(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To ensure the safety and security of Tuesday’s election, Twin Falls County held a ballot counting test, and KMVT was in attendance.

The county does this before every election to test the machine with sample ballots that the county fills out.

They are able to see the results in real time, and compare the results with what they filled in to ensure the machines are working correctly.

Kristina Glascock, the county clerk, says they will begin counting ballots when the polls close Tuesday night.

“We are just instilling voter education and voter confidence in our process here to make sure that everybody’s vote counts, (and) that we know that we administer safe and secure elections,” said county clerk Kristina Glascock.

The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Don’t forget to bring your ID and if you aren’t registered, you can do so at your polling place.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Local school districts look to crack down on vaping
Local school districts move to crack down on vaping
The pandemic caused a backlog in court cases
Local courts aim to get back on track amid backlog
Gov. Brad Little is assuring Idahoans of our state’s history of safe and secure elections for...
Gov. Little assures Idaho elections are safe and secure
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with high-tech fake videos