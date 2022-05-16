Twin Falls preps for Tuesday elections

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — To ensure the safety and security of Tuesday’s election, Twin Falls County held a ballot counting test, and KMVT was in attendance.

The county does this before every election to test the machine with sample ballots that the county fills out.

They are able to see the results in real time, and compare the results with what they filled in to ensure the machines are working correctly.

Kristina Glascock, the county clerk, says they will begin counting ballots when the polls close Tuesday night.

“We are just instilling voter education and voter confidence in our process here to make sure that everybody’s vote counts, (and) that we know that we administer safe and secure elections,” said county clerk Kristina Glascock.

The polls are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. Don’t forget to bring your ID and if you aren’t registered, you can do so at your polling place.

