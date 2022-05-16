What makes Tuesday’s primary election different than others?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 2022 May Primary Election has been heating up for months and is just two days away now.

KMVT spoke with one Political Science Professor who explains what makes this election different than other ones, and why it’s important to get out and vote.

Perri Gardner, an Associate Professor of Political Science at the College of Southern Idaho, loves everything about elections.

“Election times are exciting, and I take my students out, and we go be poll workers in the community, it’s always a lot of fun,” said Gardner.

In Tuesday’s election, people will be voting for which candidate they want to represent each political party in the general election in November.

“What makes this election different from most that happen, is it’s going to matter which party you are affiliated with for which ballot you get,” said Gardner.

This year, there are also new legislative districts or electoral boundaries, creating an opportunity for two incumbents to run on the same ticket.

“District 26, I believe, that is now Blaine County, Lincoln county, and Jerome county, cause it used to be Blaine, Gooding, Lincoln, Camas, so in that district we have a current officeholder, at least a previous served office holder, incumbent, from Blaine county, and an incumbent from Jerome county, so they are both incumbent’s but they have never served in the same district together before,” said Gardner.

Couple that with people choosing not to run again, running for a new office or seat, and many retiring, Gardner says she expects to see lots of new faces in the legislature next session.

“I don’t think it’ll probably shake its partisan balance in any way, I think that’ll be true nationwide, we’ll see a lot of new faces but maybe very little partisan shifting of legislatures,” said Gardner.

However you choose to vote, Gardner encourages you to do your research and make your voice heard in Tuesday’s primary election.

“Check out the ballots online, don’t forget to bring your I.D. if you aren’t registered, you can register on the day of, just don’t forget to bring your I.D. and proof of address in Twin Falls county or wherever you are going to vote. It should be a pretty easy process, all in all,” said Gardner.

