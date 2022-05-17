224,000 Idahoans plan to travel for Memorial Day, AAA says

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Despite rising costs, 224,000 Idahoans are expected to travel for Memorial Day Weekend, AAA says, which is an increase of eight percent.

Across the nation, 39.2 million people are expected to make trips, which is close to the amount we had before the pandemic.

“Every mode of travel continues to experience a strong rebound, despite periods of shaky consumer confidence and inflation that’s near a 40-year high,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho public affairs director. “People are bound and determined to make up for lost time, even if it’s more expensive to fill-up a gas tank, book a hotel room, or catch a flight.”

Consumer sentiment hit an 11-year low in March due to rising food and energy prices, the war in Ukraine, and overall economic uncertainty. While real disposable income is expected to fall by 4% compared to a year ago, consumer spending is projected to increase by 9% in the second quarter.

“When gas prices increase, travelers may try to reduce their other expenses, such as dining out or buying souvenirs,” Conde said. “But since food, hotels, and just about everything else will be more expensive this year, it will take some careful planning to budget for a great vacation.

