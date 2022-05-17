5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho’s five-term Republican attorney general has handled the state’s legal questions with a strategy he describes as calling legal “balls and strikes.” He’s facing two primary challengers who see a more activist role for the office.

Lawrence Wasden, a former prosecutor backed by establishment Republicans, is likely in the toughest primary race of his career against former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Art Macomber, a political newcomer who has never held public office.

Labrador lost to Republican Gov. Brad Little in the 2018 Republican primary.

The attorney general post could be a stepping stone for another gubernatorial run in 2026.

