Blaine County School District to offer free preschool

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District announced they will be offering free preschool for all children in the community next year.

According to a release from the school district, preschool will be available at Bellevue Elementary, Carey School, Hailey Elementary and Hemingway STEAM School. Preschool will be a half-day, five days a week program.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blaine County School District preschool had an income-based tuition.

Eligible preschool children must be four years old by September 1.

