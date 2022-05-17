Blaine County School District to offer free preschool
Eligible preschool children must be four years old by September 1
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:04 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Blaine County School District announced they will be offering free preschool for all children in the community next year.
According to a release from the school district, preschool will be available at Bellevue Elementary, Carey School, Hailey Elementary and Hemingway STEAM School. Preschool will be a half-day, five days a week program.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blaine County School District preschool had an income-based tuition.
