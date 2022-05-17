CSI students get involved in election day

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nationally, the average age of poll workers is 70. On Tuesday at Precinct 15 and 16 in Twin Falls, it was made up of political science students.

“It’s just this opportunity to see how voting works,” said Perri Gardner, associate professor of political science at CSI. “Young people vote at much lower rates just in general compared to older people, and that’s certainly the case with participating in the administering of elections. But I think when we have young people administer them, they learn, they talk to their friends, and encourage them to go vote because they understand how the process works. "

Political science professor Perri Gardner teaches her students all about elections at the College of Southern Idaho, and offers this opportunity to her students. One student says this is his second time working the polls. He says it is eye-opening as to what types of people show up to the polls.

“It’s the older people,” said Taylor Carnell, one of the poll workers. “And I think what’s really nice is when we get those younger people in here to vote. We’re college students, we come in and we work the elections, I think that’s what’s really important is every demographic participating in these processes.”

Another student says she has always been interested in learning about elections and this has been a good opportunity to further her knowledge.

“Some people get kind of defensive when I ask what ballot they want or what party. It gives me the option, do you want, Republican, Democratic, or unaffiliated. Some people get defensive about that,” said Logan Bowman, a poll worker.

Gardner says she is pleased to see the larger than expected turnout.

“Midterms like this, in the fall, track somewhere near 35-40%. I’m hoping we’ll track somewhere near that 30 to 40% in the primary. it’s a very competitive race, for some ballots, others not as much,” said Gardner.

