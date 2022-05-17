Advertisement

CSI students get involved in election day

The polls are open until 8:00 p.m.
CSI students become poll workers ahead of Tuesday's primary. (Source: KMVT/Vanessa Grieve)
CSI students become poll workers ahead of Tuesday's primary. (Source: KMVT/Vanessa Grieve)(KMVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Nationally, the average age of poll workers is 70. On Tuesday at Precinct 15 and 16 in Twin Falls, it was made up of political science students.

“It’s just this opportunity to see how voting works,” said Perri Gardner, associate professor of political science at CSI. “Young people vote at much lower rates just in general compared to older people, and that’s certainly the case with participating in the administering of elections. But I think when we have young people administer them, they learn, they talk to their friends, and encourage them to go vote because they understand how the process works. "

Political science professor Perri Gardner teaches her students all about elections at the College of Southern Idaho, and offers this opportunity to her students. One student says this is his second time working the polls. He says it is eye-opening as to what types of people show up to the polls.

“It’s the older people,” said Taylor Carnell, one of the poll workers. “And I think what’s really nice is when we get those younger people in here to vote. We’re college students, we come in and we work the elections, I think that’s what’s really important is every demographic participating in these processes.”

Another student says she has always been interested in learning about elections and this has been a good opportunity to further her knowledge.

“Some people get kind of defensive when I ask what ballot they want or what party. It gives me the option, do you want, Republican, Democratic, or unaffiliated. Some people get defensive about that,” said Logan Bowman, a poll worker.

Gardner says she is pleased to see the larger than expected turnout.

“Midterms like this, in the fall, track somewhere near 35-40%. I’m hoping we’ll track somewhere near that 30 to 40% in the primary. it’s a very competitive race, for some ballots, others not as much,” said Gardner.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

A meeting in opposition to the project will be held a the Jerome Public Library
Meeting planned for those in opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Project
May is Mental Health Awareness Month (Pexels)
Local organization hopes mental health awareness becomes year round
Eligible preschool children must be four years old by September 1
Blaine County School District to offer free preschool
The grant carries a maximum award amount of $10,000 per organization
Twin Falls awards over $57,000 in grants to local organizations