Advertisement

Idaho governor faces Trump-backed candidate in GOP primary

Little decried her actions as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is fighting back
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is fighting back(KBOI)
By Associate Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:46 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a Republican primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin.

The intraparty contest between Little and McGeachin is emblematic of the choice GOP voters face nationwide as Idaho’s ascendant far-right tries to take the state’s highest post and expand legislative gains.

McGeachin has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and made headlines last year with a power grab when Little was out of state, issuing executive orders that the governor had to overturn.

Little decried her actions as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt,” while McGeachin accused him of abandoning conservative principles.

Copyright 2022 Associate Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Cedric Sebastian Mitchell is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash
Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set
Emma Lyda and Kennedy Littledike say their lives look much different now compared to when high...
Declo teens hope to inspire others with their story of perseverance
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS

Latest News

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
5-term Idaho attorney general in tough GOP primary battle
The shortage of baby formula is hitting southern Idaho
Impact of baby formula shortage felt here in Idaho
In just over two weeks, South Carolina voters will be able to head to the polls early to cast...
‘Precinct captains’ to be on Tuesday’s ballot
Monday evening's online weather update {5/16/2022}