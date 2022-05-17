Idaho governor faces Trump-backed candidate in GOP primary

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is fighting back a Republican primary challenge from his far-right lieutenant governor, Janice McGeachin.

The intraparty contest between Little and McGeachin is emblematic of the choice GOP voters face nationwide as Idaho’s ascendant far-right tries to take the state’s highest post and expand legislative gains.

McGeachin has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and made headlines last year with a power grab when Little was out of state, issuing executive orders that the governor had to overturn.

Little decried her actions as an “irresponsible, self-serving political stunt,” while McGeachin accused him of abandoning conservative principles.

