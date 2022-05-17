Advertisement

ITD begins work to replace bridge in Gooding County

The project is expected to be complete this fall
ITD releases a map of a possible detour for motorists
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOODING COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department has begun work to replace the bridge over the Big Wood River on State Highway 46 north of Gooding.

The department says the bridge has reached the end of its service life.

“We will raise the height of the new bridge approximately 3.5 feet,” ITD Project Manager Tom Logan said. “The additional height will allow for more flood water to pass underneath the structure.”

The new bridge also hopes to increase mobility and safety.

Initial work will include setup of traffic control as well as demolition of a portion of the old bridge. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and temporary signals will be placed to direct motorists.

“Drivers can anticipate wait times between two and five minutes when traveling through the area,” Logan stated. “Lane width will also be restricted to 12 foot during construction, and we advise motorists to plan ahead and use caution while traveling through the work zone.”

There will be short closures of State Highway 46 for different portions of the project. The project is expected to be complete this fall.

There will also be a detour route for motorists driving through the area above.

