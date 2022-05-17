Local golfers lead the way after day one at state

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A number of southern Idaho athletes are in the top ten of the state golf leaderboard following the first round.

4A

Following round one, Parker Edwards of Wood River has the lowest score of local competitors, tied for 5th with a 77. Then there’s Derek Lekkerkerk from Twin Falls who is one stroke back. The reigning state champion is tied for 8th. While Brock Parsons rounds out the top ten from Canyon Ridge, tied for 10th after shooting a 79.

For girls, some familiar faces are currently in the top 10. Dallis Shockey of Minico is in 1st place, after shooting a 77 for the day. Ava Schroeder of Twin Falls is tied for 3rd following her round one score of 83. While Ava Young, another Spartan is in 5th with an 84. Also in the top ten, Minico’s Allison Shockey who is tied for 7th after shooting an 86.

The Minico girls golf team is sitting in first place following the first day of state golf. (Kimberley Kidd)

The Minico girls are in the top spot, leading Bishop Kelly by seven strokes.

3A

For boys, it’s Kimberly’s Toby Heider and Jameson Harper tied for 1st after shooting a 71 Monday. Buhl’s Kyler Kelly is tied for 5th, along with Hudson Reinke of Filer. They both shot an 80.

After day one, it’s the Kimberly Bulldogs in 1st with a one shot lead over Kellogg for first place.

For girls, four Kimberly Bulldogs are in the top ten after day one; reigning 3A state champ Reece Garey is tied with her teammate, Ellie Statsny for third place. They both shot an 81. Whitney Ward is in 6th place with an 89, while fellow Bulldog Marissa McCallum is hanging on in the top ten in 9th place, after shooting a 98.

The Kimberly girls golf team is sitting in first place following the first day of state golf. (Brittanie Toone)

The Lady Bulldogs are in 1st place with a ten stroke advantage over Bonners Ferry.

2A

For 2A boys, Dietrich’s Jett Shaw is tied for 4th with a score of 75. Jaxon Smyer of Declo is one stroke behind after shooting a 76.

