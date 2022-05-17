Local organization hopes mental health awareness becomes year round

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Mental Health Month is now half way over, but one local non-profit is hoping their message sticks around longer than just the month of May.

Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention is working to place yard signs promoting positive mental health on in front of people’s businesses and homes.

The signs say you matter, we care. Lori Stewart, the president of the non-profit, says it is a representation of all of the resources available to people for those who may be struggling.

“We really want people to check in on their own mental health, just like you would on your physical health,” said Stewart. “I’m not feeling great today, it’s absolutely normal to say hey I’m a little down today and monitor that, and if it’s not getting better, or your symptoms are getting worse, be really aware of that and then seek help.”

You can get a you matter we care yard sign from the Magic Valley Suicide Awareness and Prevention group or you can make your own. For more information, contact Lori Stewart’s Office at 208-539-1853.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.