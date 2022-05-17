Loud noise leads to lockdown at Wood River Middle School
No injuries were reported and no individuals with weapons were located on school grounds
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a loud noise was reported from a bathroom at Wood River Middle School. As a result, all schools in the Blaine County School District secured their sites, according to a release from the district.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported and no individuals with weapons were located on school grounds in a subsequent release. They added officers cleared every room in the building and afternoon classes were set to resume.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, every on-duty law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in the Wood River Valley responded to the school.
The loud noise was determined to be a popping balloon.
Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.