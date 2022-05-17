Advertisement

Loud noise leads to lockdown at Wood River Middle School

No injuries were reported and no individuals with weapons were located on school grounds
blaine county school district
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a loud noise was reported from a bathroom at Wood River Middle School. As a result, all schools in the Blaine County School District secured their sites, according to a release from the district.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported and no individuals with weapons were located on school grounds in a subsequent release. They added officers cleared every room in the building and afternoon classes were set to resume.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, every on-duty law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in the Wood River Valley responded to the school.

The loud noise was determined to be a popping balloon.

