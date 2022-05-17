Loud noise leads to lockdown at Wood River Middle School

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, a loud noise was reported from a bathroom at Wood River Middle School. As a result, all schools in the Blaine County School District secured their sites, according to a release from the district.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries were reported and no individuals with weapons were located on school grounds in a subsequent release. They added officers cleared every room in the building and afternoon classes were set to resume.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, every on-duty law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel in the Wood River Valley responded to the school.

The loud noise was determined to be a popping balloon.

