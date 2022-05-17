Meeting planned for those in opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Project

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Lava Ridge Wind Project has drummed up some controversy across southern Idaho as the plan for 400 wind turbines across the region is facing some opposition.

Now, Thursday night in Jerome, those who want to have their voices heard can meet to discuss the pros and cons of the proposed energy plan.

The meeting will touch on topics like the size and location of the project, how it impacts the community and how the group can act to have their voices heard by LS Power, the Bureau of Land Management, and the State of Idaho.

“I think it’s going to have a big effect on the whole Magic Valley, a big negative effect,” said event coordinator Dean Dimond. So please come out to our meeting, let’s band together and see if we can put up a resistance and, at least, make our voice heard. That’s how we want Idaho.”

The meeting will be held May 19 at the Jerome Public Library, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

